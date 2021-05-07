Fundraiser for "all day tough" Dave Klesh

GREAT FALLS — Dave Klesh has been in the biggest battle of his life over the last year after being diagnosed with rectal cancer. Dave has been a life-long resident of Great Falls and attended Great Falls High School. During his early years he was supported by a loving family and learned his “All Day Tough” attitude from his father Paul.

During his younger years, Dave traveled to Dornblaser Field in Missoula with his family to watch the Griz play. Those early memories led him to attend the University of Montana and become a Grizzly for life. He still is a fixture at Washington Grizzly stadium on most Saturdays, as an ardent supporter.

He returned to Great Falls in the summer of 1983, and after hanging out often at the favorite sports bar of that time, the Merry Go Round, owner Duanne “Mac” McFadden hired him on as a bartender. This began in 1983, and lasted for 15 years until Mac sold the bar. After it sold, Dave took his skill and clients to the Hi-Ho to work for the Ehnes Family. You can still find him there every morning working now for Rich Hollis.

He has gone through 28 radiation treatments, 34 chemo treatments , and two surgeries. His battle, like those of many cancer patients, is on-going. He asks all people to get screened regularly for cancer. Early diagnosis and treatment are extremely important.

There will be a fundraiser benefit at the Hi Ho Tavern on Saturday May 8th beginning at 3pm to show support and contribute to Dave’s “All Day Tough” benefit to help out with medical bills from his battle with cancer.