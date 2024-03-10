Fundraiser for Great Falls man with terminal cancer

On Saturday, March, 9, 2024, there was a benefit at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Great Falls to raise money for Trevor Cummings, who is battling cancer.

“Trevor has been a friend for 30 years, and he's going through a tough time right now. He wants to raise some money, he wants to go on vacation to see the Yankees game with his family before the time is too late,” said Chris Starr, owner of HeleBurger. “I thought, ‘what can I do?’ and I brought the burger truck down and all proceeds are going to go to him, and we're just going to try to raise a bunch of money for him.”

Since February, the GoFundMe page has almost doubled in funds raised, and with the money raised on Saturday, Trevor’s dream of taking his family to a Yankees game is finally possible.

Cummings said, “The community has certainly made this dream more of a reality. It's, it's going to happen. It's, it's not if it's when now, and that’s something pretty amazing.

The fundraiser on Saturday featured not only the HeleBurger food truck, but also a 50/50 raffle with several prize options. Several of Trevor’s friends and family were there to show their support and their gratitude for the community.

“Two of my friends here, Jeremy and Chris, they both came from out of town. Chris [brought] his food truck and I’ve known them both for 30 years, and that's something I mean, 30 years is a long time for people to drift apart and lose contact, but we've always, always, always been super close. And for them to come here and do this for me, it's something pretty special,” Cummings said.

“No matter how frequent or infrequent we would see each other, it was like we had just seen each other the day before,” Starr said.

Trevor said he is currently stable, despite his tumors, and is looking forward to making memories with his family.

Cummings also said, “Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

The Cummings family is overwhelmed by the amount of support they have seen from the community, both Great Falls and Helena.

