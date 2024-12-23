Getting ready for 'Operation Santa' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of volunteers will be delivering gifts on Christmas morning to children for ‘Operation Santa’

Preparing for 'Operation Santa' in Great Falls

Horse-drawn sleighs carrying more than 700 gifts will make their way through the neighborhood, with the volunteers dressed up as elves, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch, in hopes of putting smiles on all the children’s faces.

Leading the group of volunteer elves will be the black eagle volunteer fire department.

Laura Vukasin, a volunteer who has been participating in Operation Santa since they started six years ago, said the community of Great Falls is a giving community, and that’s shown to her every Christmas season.

“We have hundreds of volunteers, and what we do is we pick a specific neighborhood, and we deliver gifts. Not only gifts, we [also] deliver candy and milk bones, and you know just to bless the kids of that neighborhood,” said Vukasin.

This year, they will be handing out gifts in the West Elementary School District.



They will begin at 10am and will stop at 12:30pm, for everyone to get to spend Christmas with their families.

They welcome anyone and everyone to show up at Rhodes Park (First Avenue SW) at 9:45am on Christmas morning to join in the fun of delivering gifts.

For more information, you can contact Laura (406-799-8405) or Joeleen (406-868-0847).



Video from 2023 Operation Santa: