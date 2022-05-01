'Give Great Falls' gets underway

GREAT FALLS — "Give Great Falls" is back for its fourth annual week of raising money for different organizations. Non-profits across town are signed up and the community has shown a lot of support already. The first three years raised more than $136,000, and they’re expecting another big year.

The Great Falls Area Community Foundation is organizing the event, along with the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Cascade County.

Foundation board member Trace Richburg said, “A lot of the nonprofits that are registered this year and years in the past are smaller nonprofits and they don’t necessarily have a big presence in the community or a donor base. It acts as a central hub; kind of a one stop shop for nonprofits and people to come to one place and donate to who they want. This year it’s been real easy because the last three years have taught us a lot. It’s helped us increase with our training, with our marketing, with our reach.”

Eleven businesses and 52 nonprofits are participating this year, giving a portion of certain sales from this week back to nonprofits. They say it’s a great way to show support for a community that shows them support.

Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe is one of those businesses and they will be participating all week. Owner Lucas Cyr said they will take 10 percent of this week’s sales and give it to nonprofits that will be announced during the week.

“This is our home. I mean this is where my kids are growing up. I’ve got four boys. We’ve got family here, friends. We want to make it the best possible,” Cyr said. “These organizations, they’re making Great Falls better, so being a part of it as a business owner is just part of what we do. We’ve been given a business. It’s the community that supports us, so we want to support them.”

Among the opportunities to donate by dining at Great Falls businesses during the week:

Monday, May 2nd

Mighty Mo Brew Pub -Raise a Pint Night- 5pm - 8pm ($1 per pint donated)

Fuddruckers - Burgers for Benefits - 5pm - 9pm (must show coupon) Tuesday, May 3rd

MacKenzie River Pizza - 11am - 9pm (must mention fundraiser)

Enbar - Toast to a Cause - 4pm - 11pm Wednesday, May 4th

Tracy's Family Diner - 7am - 8pm ($2 per entrée ordered)

Street Burgers - 11am - 8pm ($2 per entrée ordered) Thursday, May 5th

Roadhouse Diner - 11am - 8pm

MT Pints - 6pm - 9pm ($1 from every pint purchase donated) Friday, May 6th

Morning Light Coffee Roasters - 5:30am - 2pm ($1 per drink donated)

Fire Pizza - 11am - 9pm ($1 from Beer and Wine purchase donated)

If you would like to donate, or for more information, visit the Give Great Falls website .



