Great Falls Animal Shelter gets a boost from Arby's

The shelter received a hefty donation from Arby's "Round Up" campaign
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 12, 2023
It was all smiles inside the west-side Arby’s restaurant in Great Falls on Wednesday as the employees and volunteers from the Great Falls Animal Shelter were presented a giant check for $8,820 by Arby’s managers.

This was part of the restaurant's “Round Up” campaign that allows customers to round up their purchases as a donation to non-profit organizations.

“I guess you don’t realize, like when you’re asking people for donations, the end result being what it was,” said Arby’s manager Alexis Martinez. “It was mind boggling to see how much we raised together.”

When picking which organization to raise money for, Arby’s manager Samantha Stefani said that it was a no-brainer. “We chose the animal shelter just for the fact of love, of the love for the animals, and to give back to the community.”

The Great Falls Animal Shelter will use the money to give the shelter dogs and cats the care they need.

Laramie Smovir, the shelter’s volunteer coordinator, said in a news release, “We are amazed at the generosity of Arby’s and their customers. This donation will go a long way to help the animals and the shelter.”

The donation goes to show how community support and love can go a long way.

