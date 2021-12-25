Great Falls auto dealer helps Rescue Mission with gifts for kids

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Rescue Mission has been busy the entire month getting ready for Christmas. They’re also getting one last donation just before the holiday to help spread joy and cheer to the kids staying at the Mission.

The holiday season is always busy and hectic for the Rescue Mission, but director Jim McCormick says that’s how they like it. They are preparing a big ham dinner for more than 200 people but have also been busy wrapping presents for kids and their families.

“We have many different types of toys and what not and gifts for kids and teenagers. This past week we’ve had volunteers in the basement all week wrapping the gifts for each of the families and the governor was also here doing 12 days of volunteering and stopped and spent some time with us. We’ve been blessed with all sorts of stuff,” McCormick said. “We couldn’t do it without the love and support of Great Falls and Central Montana residents and organizations, and we just thank each one of you for all the support you give all year long.

There are many gifts waiting to be opened at the mission and Lithia Chrysler wanted to make sure the kids have one more they’ll be able use for a long time - new shoes. More than 60 pairs of shoes were donated, and Lithia was able to buy them with no trouble at all. They put aside money from every purchased vehicle this year and used the money for Christmas to get gifts for the kids.

General manager Brian Belderrain said this is a good opportunity to give to the community and to also make them aware of the current situation.

“We hope it brings awareness to the need in this community. This year has doubled for our shoe donation, the youth alliance need has doubled, so that need continues to grow. It’s difficult for them to meet their needs,” Belderrain said. “Giving is the best reward. It really is. Especially for the kids because I think it’s awesome that we can pass on a little blessing to them and maybe we can get the community to come in and give some more.”