Great Falls chef is competing for national award

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Julie Curtis owns and operates Nosh MT Catering, a small business which focuses on sustainable, locally-sourced cooking.

Her latest venture? Applying herself to the “Favorite Chef” Competition, a national contest involving hundreds of chefs.

“It’s humbling to even be considered for the competition,” says Curtis, who currently sits atop her group as the number one vote getter.

Chefs are split into groups of ninety, but only the top-twenty in each group advance. The first round of cuts will be made later this week.

In her application, Curtis emphasized her role as a local producer, utilizing Montana’s farmers and ranchers to source her ingredients.

MTN News Julie Curtis - owner of Nosh MT Catering

“You just got to appreciate what's around you and and showcase that,” says Curtis.

If she wins, Julie will receive $25,000 for her business and be featured in a two-page spread in ‘Taste of Home’ magazine.

She says she plans to use the money to upgrade her catering capacity, so she can fulfill orders with larger venues and crowds.

Off to a hot start, Julie is nothing but appreciative.

“The support that I receive from everyone else because they see me chasing my dream and contributing to the community, it means so much.”

Click here if you would like to vote for Julie.



