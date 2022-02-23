Great Falls Community Food Bank hosting donation drive to help children

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of kids in Great Falls may soon have more food to eat thanks to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

The food bank’s annual BACKPACKS4KIDS Fund Drive got underway on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The program provides food for weekends and holidays for about 750 elementary school students so they have something to eat while they can’t get meals from school.

"This is just the time of year we go out and ask the public to help us. The community support we've received from this program over the past five or six years has been tremendous and we hope that continues,” said Shaun Tatarka, the director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank. "We have seen the need grow a little bit. The child tax credit expired last month, so we think that's going to have a big impact on this as well.”

The program is available to donate to year-round.

If you would like to donate, call 406-452-9029, or mail donations to 1620 12th Avenue North in Great Falls and make sure the donation says BACKPACKS4KIDS. You can also go online to donate.



