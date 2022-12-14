Great Falls community rallies to support 'Day Of Giving'

GREAT FALLS — KRTV hosted its 15th annual "Day of Giving" on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Super 1 Foods from 6am-6pm.

Participating organizations included the Great Falls Community Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Toys for Tots.

People who stopped by made donations ranging from food and clothing to toys and cash in an effort to ensure as many people as possible enjoy the Christmas season.

Food bank warehouse driver Keith Stoyk said, "This is just another year of giving. It's always good to see the agencies get together and help the community."

Toys For Tots coordinator Marylou Brewster said, "We need a lot of toys this year, we have a lot of kids on our list, so this helps us immensely."

"Our preparation has been awfully busy," said Mark King of the Salvation Army. "We have 200 additional families from last year who have signed up for food, and/or food and toys for their families, so it’s been a bit of a hectic year as we race to make sure that we can help all of those families to make sure everybody gets taken care of."

King noted the support from the donors and volunteers goes a long way, adding that they couldn't provide for families if it wasn't for them: "We just recognize it’s a great opportunity for the community to drive by and participate one-stop-shop, so to speak. With the need as great as it is, and with our community this year, this is a wonderful opportunity for us helping together."

THANK YOU from all of us at KRTV to everyone who stopped by to donate!

