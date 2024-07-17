Great Falls police officers and firefighters face off in softball game

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday night the annual “Guns and Hoses” softball game took place at Centene Stadium. Members of the Great Falls Fire Rescue took on members of the Great Falls Police Department to raise money for their charities.

“It's a lot of fun,” said Scott Reasoner, president of the Great Falls Baseball Club. “And a portion of every ticket sold goes back to their foundations after the game, so raise money for a good cause as well.”

Buying a ticket for the event granted access for that night’s Voyager’s game as well. There were also 50/50 raffles and t shirt sales to help raise money.

The money raised from the event goes toward Paul’s Holiday Wish for GFFR, and Shop With A Cop for the GFPD, which both support the youth in the community.

“This is our biggest part of our fundraiser that we do for the Shop With A Cop program,” said Patrick Levitt, a Senior Police Officer with the Great Falls Police Department.



“It's just a friendly competition,” said Chris Lee, a Firefighter with the Great Falls Fire Rescue. “We definitely get super excited for it. I know I do for sure.”

Regardless of which team wins, both players and fans leave feeling good, as they are directly helping the youth of the community.

“It's a little fun, you know,” Reasoner said. “I know they'll get a little competitive, but in the end, it's just a great community event.”

Guns and Hoses has been going on for decades, and they are hoping to raise around $2,000 this year. This year the Hoses beat the Guns with a final score of 16 to 7.