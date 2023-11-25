Great Falls students share holiday cheer with cards for military personnel

Making Christmas brighter is the goal of "Operation: Happy Holidays." Every year, 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union welcomes contributions for the program where all proceeds from the donations are dedicated to assembling care packages for Montana-based troops deployed over the holiday season.

These packages are curated with items such as huckleberry taffy, beef jerky, and Christmas cards made by elementary school students in Great Falls.

These creative holiday gifts express heartfelt appreciation for the service the members of the armed forces make.

“One of the big important projects for our students is honoring our military,” said Mountain View Elementary School principal Jennifer Martyn. “They've decided to give back during the holidays by writing cards to military members that are away from home during the holidays, and I am so proud of them.”

Student Elijah Butterfield gave a very optimistic point of view of the project: “I think it's to show that we actually care not just in words, but in motion and in our hearts.”

Mountain View wasn’t the only school to participate in "Operation: Happy Holidays," and thanks to the hard work of staff at 1st Liberty Credit Union as well as donations like the Christmas cards, around 350 packages are set to be sent out at the beginning of December.

Crissy Agrimson, the credit union marketing director, noted, “We’re so thankful for everyone’s support in this project. This was started 25 years ago and it is looking like this will be another successful and generous year.”

If you would like to make a donation of your own, you can find more information by clicking here.

