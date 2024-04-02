Great Falls woman's passion for cooking continues through family

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the family tradition of a Great Falls woman who passion for good food is being carried on.
Luz started cooking at an early age, and her legacy continues on as her daughter now cooks for family, friends, and communities. Click here to visit the website.
Here is a transcript of the video provided by Paul Sanchez:
Family traditions mean a lot to most people out here. For this local woman, her family tradition is cooking. Luz started cooking at an early age, and today her legacy carries on as her daughter continues cooking for family, friends and communities all over the state.
Marci Marceau owner of Luz’s Mexican Food says another reason why I wanted to do this is my mom. People call her and say, Luz, can I buy a gallon of hot sauce for you? I mean, today, even still, people love her food. So I wanted it's a legacy. I just wanted to do this for my mom. I love seeing her picture on the labels. I love doing this for her. She's the reason.
Luz misses her restaurant and seeing all the familiar faces from around the community.
Luz shares, Oh, I'm so happy. They they all my customers and new customers, they like their food and they still buy in the you know, they talk about my food. a lot they love it. And I'm glad. And I'm very thank you to everybody. They that they still, you know, remember Luz’s and keep Luz’s alive.
Her love for her family shows through her food as her family traditions and recipes are passed down for future generations to enjoy.
