Great Falls YWCA receives 300+ coats to distribute
Posted at 8:31 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 10:32:52-05

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls YWCA received more than 300 coats to distribute to non-profit agencies in the community, thanks to Subaru Great Falls. Watch the video above for details.

