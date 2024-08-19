GREAT FALLS — ‘Hands Up 4 Students’ celebrates another successful event

(AUGUST 14, 2024) One of the Great Falls' newer traditions returns on Sunday, August 18, 2024 - the annual ‘Hands Up 4 Students’ event.

Victor Padilla of the Man Cave Barber Shop will once again provide free haircuts and give thousands of dollars in school supplies to kids of all ages before they return to school.

The event will also feature live music, games, food, and prizes.

Padilla, who began cutting kids hair for free by feeding an extension cord through his backyard, says this year it’s going to be bigger than ever.

“To come that far from a backyard to shut down the whole city block and doing it all legitimate is a blessing,” says Padilla.

That’s right. The plan is to shut down the entire street block the shop is on. This will include a cookout, live DJ, games and entertainment, and more.

Photos from 2023 event:

Earlier this week, Padilla and his best friend Mike, went shopping for al the school supplies, but they aren’t alone.

More than a dozen sponsors have stepped forward to help fund the festivities after an outpouring of support from the community the last couple of years.

“I think the community and a sense of community is a big thing, and a lot of people want to give back,” says Kelle Alt, manager at the adjacent salon.

This year, the salon will also step in to cut hair, too, since community response is expected to reach an all-time high.

"Finally being able to be in a position where we can give back to them and just see, the kids go home happy,” says Michael Mattern, Padilla’s best friend.

The event will be 1-3pm on Sunday, August 18th, outside of Man Cave Barbershop at 106 First Avenue South. For more information, click here or call 406-452-2283.

Victor has encountered some tough times and he’s overcome some major hurdles in his life, but his perseverance and passion has carried him to the other side, better than ever.

“Ten years ago, I would have never thought I'd be where I am today because I was in such a dark place then, compared to where I am now. So if I could tell myself anything, it would be to stay focused and don't lose track of my potential,” says Padilla.

He began his community involvement journey back in 2018 by giving free haircuts in the Parkdale community in an effort to boost the self-esteem of children, and also hoping to inspire them.

At the time, he explained to MTN News: “I was working at the Montana Club at that time and the Sheriff’s coroner came to me,” said Padilla. “She sat me down and she said, ‘At six o’clock this morning, your son passed away.’”

In 2013, Padilla’s one-year-old son Riley died and Padilla was left searching for a way to fill that hole in his heart: “I pretty much coped with it by using drugs and negativity and running from the cops and getting into it with the cops and just being a rebel.”

Not long after that, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a police officer, but that’s when things started looking up.

“I made a self-choice to say, ‘You know what? I’m going to get out of prison, but I’m not going to enter the community until I’m ready to enter it.’"

Businesses sponsoring this year’s event include: