Helena business donates lunches to healthcare workers

HELENA — On Wednesday, a Helena business called Savor and Graze Montana offered free lunches to scores of nurses to say "thank you" for being on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“Part of our business model as a whole is being community involved and so we were just thinking of a way since COVID kind of did, it's resurgence, that we could give back to the people that are really on the frontlines of all of this, and so we partnered with one of our vendors and we came up with this and it worked out perfectly,” said Alexis Julian, the owner of Savor and Graze Montana.

She says her business model was founded on being able to offer people a healthier option for food.

“With Savor and Graze...was just to create something outside of the norm of what was being offered and I guess continuing to do that because we love what we do,” said Julian.

Through the donation of the scores of meal boxes, Julian says that the increases in COVID cases for the past few months convinced her to donate to healthcare workers.

“We're watching it unfold every single day and I think we heard a lot that it wasn't going to affect Montana, and we are seeing that it is, in even smaller areas like Helena and so seeing them today was wonderful,” said Julian.

And through her donation, she brightened not just her day but others.

“It feels incredible, the generosity, and I'm grateful that we're able to do it, but then again, it is like a lot of people in the community that support us on a regular basis that allows us to be able to do that,” said Julian.

