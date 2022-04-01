Hi-Line Climbing Center giving a boost to Family Promise

GREAT FALLS — The Hi-Line Climbing Center will host a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of Great Falls on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

From the Family Promise website : "Family Promise of Great Falls is a non-traditional, non-emergency homeless shelter and services provider that serves north-central Montana. We opened our doors in 2015 with one simple goal: ending childhood homelessness, one family at a time."

The Hi-Line Climbing Center regularly hosts fundraisers to help non-profit agencies in our community. It is located at at 608 1st Avenue South; click here to visit the website or call 406-315-1613 for more information.



