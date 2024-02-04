Junior League of Great Falls hosts 'Free Laundry Day'

GREAT FALLS — The Junior League of Great Falls hosted a free laundry day at The Falls Laundromat. “The junior League is a women's organization committed to community, impact, and volunteer action to better the lives of children and families,” said Rachel Amthor, the membership chair of the Junior League.



Since 1928, the Junior League of Great Falls has been out supporting the community. On Saturday, they held a free laundry day, inviting anyone to come get their laundry done at no personal cost.

“We have a free laundry day every year, and it's put on by the new members,” Amthor said, “So the membership chair… helps the new members learn the skills of planning a community event and volunteering.”

The group is made dozens of women, and is always open to new members.

Kayla Rasmussen joined the Junior League in November and has already found it incredibly rewarding.

“I've been able to meet a lot of really successful women who… they're successful in different ways,” Rasmussen said, “And that's a great mentorship for me. As a working mom, that's something, to have other women who are kind of going through the same kind of things.”

Rasmussen is considered a provisional member, meaning that she still needs to fulfill a set of requirements before being considered a full member. Helping plan an event such as the free laundry day is one of the requirements.

“I think, you know, if you want to give back to your community in any way or you're just looking to make friendships, it's a great program to do,” Rasmussen said.

For the women in the Junior League of Great Falls, the best way to support the city is to support one another.

“We believe that helping children and families in the community helps everyone in the community, and it makes Great Falls overall a better place,” Amthor said, “And we want to support the most vulnerable here.”

If you are interested in joining the Junior League of Great Falls, check out their Facebook page, or attend one of their monthly meetings. Meetings occur every second Tuesday of the month in the Big Sky Room at the O’Haire Motor Inn at 6:00 P.M.