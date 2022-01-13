Knights of Columbus donates coats to hundreds of kids

GREAT FALLS — In Great Falls, both councils of the Knights of Columbus came together to take part in their annual Coats For Kids program.

Charity is at the heart of the Knights of Columbus’ work. With almost 2 million members worldwide, the organization was founded on the principles of helping others, unity, and fraternity.

“There’s a lot of ways to give back to your community, and we at the Knights of Columbus focus on that most,” said Billy Ross, Great Falls’ Council 9395 past Grand Knight.

“We raise money via donations, via different events. That’s how we’re able to fund stuff like the coats for kids” explained Council 1493 Financial Secretary George Kupka.

This year, they were able to give out more than 2,000 coats to kids and families who needed them most.

“We had kids and their moms or dads, or both lined up out the door and around the corner. And there’s a lot of kids that just don’t have a coat for one reason or another and it makes all the difference and this year, we changed it up by also having some adult coats, which is a new part of the program” Ross said.

The group didn’t just stay in confines of Great Falls but branched out to several Native American Reservations to help with Montana’s unforgiving cold weather.

Ross was ecstatic to see the turnout of coats being given away and says that his favorite part was seeing the reactions. “When they find a coat they like, it’s an ear-to-ear smile”

Plans for next year’s Coats For Kids program is already underway.