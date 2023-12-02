The Knights of Columbus hosted their annual "Coats for Kids" giveaway at St. Vincent De Paul on Saturday.

Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus council 9395, Royce Shipley, said events like these are what their chapter is all about.

“This is an annual event here, we've done it now in Great Falls for nine years, I believe,” said Shipley.

This year, the Knights of Columbus council 9395 partnered with another Great Falls council 1493 to bring more smiles and warm coats to hundreds of kids in need.

“Internationally, the Knights of Columbus, this year, hit their one millionth coat that they've given away to kids in need,” said Shipley. “It's a great program and kids are coming in and getting a brand-new coat with the tags still on and we're happy to be able to do it.”

The international catholic fraternal organization is built on unity and charity. They host various charity events and benefits, as well as giveaways such as the Coats for Kids, each year.

“We have had fairly good traffic since we opened up at 9:00 this morning, and we're going to be here until noon, and we'll see how it goes. We also had a giveaway last week,” said Shipley.

With more than 200 coats given away today, lots of families went home better prepared for the winter ahead. They had coats for both kids and adults available, as well as shoes.

“Most of our fundraising comes from our parishes, from members of our parish. That and donations, you know, we accept donations from anyone who wants to contribute to this worthwhile project,” Shipley said.



