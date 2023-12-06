KRTV Day Of Giving spotlight: Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — KRTV’s annual Day Of Giving will be on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Super 1 Foods, located at 3160 Tenth Avenue South.

Each year, KRTV teams up with three organizations: The Great Falls Community Food Bank, The Salvation Army, and Toys For Tots. This year, KRTV is also working alongside Great Falls Honda to make the event bigger and better than ever before.

Shaun Tatarka, director of the food bank, said, “The day of giving is really important for us because it not only gives us a chance to raise some food and funds for the food bank, but also allows us to just be out there with the public. and it raises a lot of awareness. I mean, KRTV does a great job of promoting it, and so it's really nice to get together with the other two non-profits.”

He also said, “There are about 10,000 people who are food insecure in Cascade County, and what that means is they're not 100% sure where their next meal is coming from. For a county of our size, that's a pretty big, you know, total in the population.”

The food bank works closely with several other non-profits in north-central Montana to help provide aid for Cascade County’s most vulnerable residents. The Day of Giving is an opportunity for the community to show support to these non-profits and be a small part in the big impact.

Tatarka said, “There’s dozens and dozens of nonprofits in Great Falls and we all struggle, but we also, you know, we all survive and that's nothing more than a tribute to how generous of a community we live in. I think we're really blessed that Great Falls is so generous with the nonprofits, and so we’re extremely grateful.”

If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving, but would still like to help, click here to donate online, call 406-452-9029, or visit 1620 12th Avenue North in Great Falls.

Click here for more information about the KRTV Day Of Giving.

