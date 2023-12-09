KRTV Day Of Giving spotlight: Salvation Army

GREAT FALLS — KRTV’s annual Day Of Giving will be on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Super 1 Foods, located at 3160 Tenth Avenue South.

Each year, KRTV teams up with three organizations: The Great Falls Community Food Bank, The Salvation Army, and Toys For Tots. This year, KRTV is also working alongside Great Falls Honda to make the event bigger and better than ever before.

If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving, but would still like to help, click here to donate online.

Click here for more information about the KRTV Day Of Giving.

