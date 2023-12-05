KRTV Day Of Giving spotlight: Toys For Tots

GREAT FALLS — KRTV’s annual Day Of Giving will be on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Super 1 Foods, located at 3160 Tenth Avenue South.

Each year, KRTV teams up with three organizations: The Great Falls Community Food Bank, The Salvation Army, and Toys For Tots. This year, KRTV is also working alongside Great Falls Honda to make the event bigger and better than ever before.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots is a national program that collects new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages. Then they distribute those toys to less fortunate children in our area.

“Because every child deserves to have a gift on Christmas morning,” said Kat Whitish, the Northwestern Toys for Tots Coordinator.

At Super 1 Foods on December 12 from 6:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M., you can drop off toys to take part in the Day Of Giving. If you are having trouble deciding what types of gifts to buy, Whitish has a few recommendations.

“We are running short on stuff for teenagers,” Whitish said, “so anything from like 13 to 18, boys and girls, would be appreciated.”

If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving, but would still like to help, click here to donate online, or send a check to Toys For Tots, 901 14th Street SW, Great Falls, MT, 59404.

Click here for more information about the KRTV Day Of Giving.