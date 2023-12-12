KRTV hosts 16th annual "Day of Giving"

GREAT FALLS — KRTV hosted its 16th annual "Day of Giving" on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Super 1 Foods from 6am-6pm.

Participating organizations included the Great Falls Community Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Toys for Tots.

Great Falls Honda also participated in "Day of Giving" for the first time.

"We refer to it as the 'day of freezing' because it's always cold," said Food Bank Director, Shaun Tatarka. "But we look forward to it every year to come out and see our friends from KRTV as well as the other charities. It's just a lot of fun for us. It raises not only food and funds, but also awareness, which is great.

People who stopped by made donations such as food, clothing, toys, and cash in an effort to ensure as many people as possible get to enjoy the Christmas season.

While it's a tradition to the participating organizations, Great Falls Honda aims to make it a tradition themselves in the years ahead.

Great Falls Honda owner, Bryant McCarver said, "we decided to participate in the 'Day of Giving' simply because our new business just took ownership of Great Falls Honda. It's a great community and we want to give back."

Great Falls Honda donated $500 to each of the three organizations as part of their supportive efforts.

All organizations rely heavily on donations. "Day of Giving" is critically important to their missions.

"The topic on hunger in Cascade County is an important one, and the 'Day of Giving' helps us get the word out."

The Great Falls Salvation Army's vision is to meet people at their point of need through Worship, Fellowship, Recreational and Social Service Programs.

The Great Falls Community Food Bank serves as a warehouse distribution center for more than 70 emergency food providers (501(c)3 charities) in and around Cascade County to alleviate that hunger.

The basic mission of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.