Leadership Great Falls adopts Toby’s House Crisis Nursery for class project

GREAT FALLS — Toby’s House Crisis Nursery is the choice for Leadership Great Falls 2023 class project. “It’s really kind of an honor,” said Susie Zeak, the director of Toby’s House.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Leadership Great Falls is a product of the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, and Scott Wolff - director of workforce development - says the entire leadership group values the children of the community.

“Toby's House is a necessary service that we wish we didn't need, but we thank God that we have it.”

Toby’s House has been a service to the community for the past two years and it has continued to grow, offering services including childcare, food bank for those in need, and other essential parenting resources.

“We can be the village to some people, and we are keeping children safe in our community at no charge. We are very kind, nonjudgmental, and we just want people to use our services.” Zeak said.

Leadership Great Falls is raising money to purchase a van that the nursery can use to go grocery shopping, attend appointments, and retrieve children in strife.

“Leadership Great Falls is looking to raise approximately $40,000… we want to cover the licensing cover a period of time worth of insurance and maintenance and all of that just for sustainment.” Wolff said.

The 501 (c)3 non-profit organization relies solely on donations from community members. The addition of a van would be beneficial for the organization moving forward.

“For them to acknowledge Toby's House, I think that that will get the word out more to people that could donate to us. That could support us, that could potentially use our services.”

If you would like to contribute to the project, click here .

To learn more about Toby's House, or to volunteer or donate, click here to visit the website . You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.



