Leadership Great Falls gives a boost to Alliance For Youth

GREAT FALLS — Members of the Leadership Great Falls class of 2022 presented a check on Tuesday to Alliance For Youth.

Each class of Leadership Great Falls spends time working to help with a community project, and this year's class has chosen to help the Alliance For Youth by raising money to help with a commercial kitchen.

Leadership Great Falls member Sarah Cawley said, "We pledged to raise $30,000 dollars and we set that up back in October of 2021, so it took a little bit to actually get to where we are right now, and that was done through various fundraising efforts with local communities, restaurants, businesses, personal donations from friends and family, and random community members, that we came across. A lot of it was our business also, seeing the worthiness of this project, and donating to it as well."

Since its inception in 1978, nearly 1,500 community leaders have graduated from the Leadership Great Falls program.

Leadership Great Falls is a community-wide program designed to identify, educate and motivate potential leaders for the betterment of Great Falls community: banking/finance, healthcare, agriculture, retail business, government and many other industries, large and small. Leadership graduates, in turn, become active community role models. They motivate the local workforce, become engaged in civic organizations, serve as a sounding board for area businesses and provide countless hours of volunteer time.



