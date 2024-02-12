Leadership Great Falls raises money for Eagle Mount tractor

GREAT FALLS — Eagle Mount is a nonprofit organization providing adaptive recreation for people of all ages with doctor diagnosed disabilities. They currently take care of five acres of land entirely by hand.



“When we do have work parties out here,” Shelby Hulme, Program Coordinator for Eagle Mount said, “It will take a good four hours to get, you know, if you wanna muck all the paddocks, get all the poop out of the shelters, bring in however many hundreds of bales of hay that we need to get in, it takes quite a long time.”

In order to lighten the workload, Eagle Mount presented a fundraising idea to Leadership Great Falls, a Chamber of Commerce program that puts together a class project every year to help better the city. Eagle Mount asked for help to fund a tractor, and their pitch was received with open arms.

“It was a very easy idea,” Katie Brewer, Member of Leadership Great Falls’ Class of 2024 said, “Once it was brought up, I think it was pretty much unanimous on the whole class that, yes, this is an easy, easy one for us to all buy into and continue with.”

For Eagle Mount, a tractor would cut down on manual labor, increasing their efficiency and ability to maintain the grounds.

“This is a great opportunity for those in Great Falls who are looking to give back to somebody that does so much for our community,” Brewer said.

Eagle Mount is excited to be able to focus even more on the people they serve, helping them achieve more than they thought they ever could.

“Being able to see somebody that wants to always ask for help, and being able to do things finally independently, it’s really cool,” Morgan King, a Program Coordinator and Therapeutic Riding Instructor for Eagle Mount said.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Upcoming fundraisers include:

Feb. 8: Annie’s Tap House Raise a Pint Night, 5-7 p.m.; $1 for every beer sold goes toward Eagle Mount’s tractor

March 11: Mighty Mo Raise a Pint Night, 5-8 p.m.; $1 for every beer sold will go toward Eagle Mount’s tractor

March 22: Brush Crazy, Painting for a Cause, 6:30 p.m.; a percentage of profit goes toward Eagle Mount’s tractor

April 6: Elevation 3330, Cocktails for a Cause, 6-9 p.m.; $1 for every drink sold will go toward Eagle Mount’s tractor

April 16: Enbar, Cocktails for a Cause, 5-7 p.m. ; $1 for every drink sold will go toward Eagle Mount’s tractor

For the most up to date information, head to the Leadership Great Falls page on Facebook.