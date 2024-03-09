Magazine tells the stories of Montana’s history, people, and places

With more than 20,000 monthly readers and a distribution area of one third of the state, Treasure State Lifestyles Montana is a monthly magazine highlighting Montana’s history, people, places, and events. At the forefront of the magazine is publisher and editor Hope Good.



Growing up on a farm in Moccasin, Hope grew up exploring Montana and soaking in all the culture the Treasure State had to offer. She has a long history of love for publications and is no stranger to media, starting out as the editor of her school paper and eventually starting her own ad agency in Great Falls.

Noticing a need for a platform for Montanans to read about culture that mattered to them, she published the first issue of Treasure State Lifestyles in 2005, showcasing Montana’s rich history and traditions.

Hope describes herself as always being an “old soul” and has always felt drawn to Montana’s history: “I really feel that from the time I was little I was literally drawn to Montana history. I think we are the last best place, and that explains I guess why I do what I do - I have a love affair for Montana.”

Treasure State Lifestyles Montana

Her goal for the magazine is “to put the stories out there for future generations and to preserve the stories of Montana and get the stories told. We learn from our history, we learn things from our past. It makes the world a better place, I think.”

Hope also has a strong team of designers, writers, and deliverers that make the magazine’s reach possible. “It might be my brainstorm, but I can’t do it without the huge team of people I have”. Good said, “It takes an army to make this happen.”

To additionally serve as a historical record, all issues of Treasure State Lifestyles Montana are preserved in the history archives in the Montana Historical Society in Helena.

For more information on the Treasure State Lifestyles Montana magazine or to read previous issues, click here.