Many Rivers Whole Health creates 'Angel Tree for Teens'

Many Rivers Whole Health (formerly known as the Center for Mental Health) is conducting their second annual 'Angel Tree for Teens,' which will be used to help teenagers in need.

Each tag includes the kid’s gender, age, interest, and clothing/shoe size. The gift ideas will be placed on the tag based on the kid’s list of wants or needs.

Project spokeswoman Amanda Powell said, "There's 500-plus kids at any point in time that are homeless here in Great Falls during the school year. Last year, as the Center for Mental Health, we identified a need, and this year as Many Rivers Whole Health, we are continuing that tradition with our second annual "Angel Tree for Teens."

She continued, These youth, they go hungry, they experience abuse and neglect, they are part of our community organizational program. It's important to show a little extra love and care to these youths during the holiday season. It can make an extra difference in their lives. We were seeing all of the community angel trees that were for 12 and under, and we recognized, 'What can we do for this other age demographic who is in such high need?' So the angel tree for teens was created."

Gifts must be delivered to Many Rivers Whole Health no later than December 15th to ensure the timely delivery to the kids. The address is 915 1st Avenue South. For more information, call 406-761-2100



