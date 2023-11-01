Mobility-impaired child enjoys a memorable Halloween in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — While many of us were out trick-or-treating with our friends and family, Halloween night was a little extra special for Lyem Barton, a nine-year old Great Falls boy.

Lyem suffers from mobility impairment. This affects movement ranging from gross motor skills such as walking to fine motor movement involving manipulation of objects by hand.

Neighbors along Fourth Avenue North greeted him and his mother alongside first responders from Great Falls Emergency Services, who provided transportation for Lyem.

He also got to travel to other nearby houses as neighbors waited outside their doors.

It was an experience that they all will cherish.

