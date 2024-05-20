Montana band lends a hand at Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from the Great Falls Community Food Bank, where the Billings-based country/rock band Austin Martin & The Herd is helping to prepare lunches. The band has partnered with Feeding America for their "Feeding The Herd" tour, with band members volunteering at food banks across the country.
- IceBox Ice Cream Truck in Great Falls
- Video: Landspout tornado in Montana
- KRTV says farewell to Maggie Reilly
- Storm damage in Monarch and Neihart
Here is the video transcript from Paul Sanchez:
I'm here at the Great Falls Food Bank as Austin Martin and the Herd prepares lunches for the Great Falls Public Schools.
Shaun Tatarka Executive Director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank tells us about the local celebrities Austin Martin and the Herd.
Today they're putting together our backpacks for kids, which is a program that feeds elementary school kids K through six in our Great Falls Public schools on weekends and holidays. It's one of our most important programs. And, the teachers and administrators at Great Falls Public Schools just love it. And so we're thrilled to have Austin and his boys here, helping us out.
This band has come together and decided to help communities, everywhere they travel.
Lead Singer Austin Martin comments about his tour. Feeding the Herd, is the name of our tour. basically, we are going around every city and rocking shows, waking up early and, hitting food banks, and we're just bagging groceries. And also, we have, delivered groceries to, families in need in every community we are in as well.
Volunteers are important to a community, and this local Montana band is bringing great music and a helping hand to communities all over the U.S.
For more information on the Band, Click Here.