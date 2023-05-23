Montana champion headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

HELENA — An 8th-grade student from Clancy Elementary School will be headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee after taking home winning the 2023 Treasure State Spelling Bee.

"Polysemy" is the word that put Natalie Russ into first place at the state spelling bee on March 11.

“Yeah, I read a lot. I’d say that's probably the main reason why I'm good at spelling, just ‘cause reading’s a huge part of that I think,” says Russ.

In a few days, Russ will be missing the last days of 8th grade in order to head to Maryland, just outside Washington DC, for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, as well as some sightseeing.

“I'm really excited. I've never gone to Washington DC before and we’re planning to do a lot of sightseeing and stuff,” says Russ.

She will be representing the Treasure State, competing against over 230 spellers from around the country and the world.

And Russ been studying hard to get ready.

“I study the Scripps Words of the Champions list quite a bit. I like to study root words. That's always good,” says Russ.

The winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will take home about $60,000 worth of cash and prizes, and also be awarded a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The runner up will take home a $25,000 prize.

