Montana East-West Shrine game brings in record donations

GREAT FALLS — Last week’s 75th Montana East West Shrine game concluded what was a week full of generous donations from a number of sources going directly to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Spokane resulting in a record setting amount of money.

Below are some of the numbers that stood out provided by Montana Shriner Joe Sidor:



3100 + people in attendance at the game

710 people at the Banquet

Telethon Raised over $55,000

$50,000 from Glendive Masonic Lodge & Richland Shrine Club

Banquet brought in over $30,000

$6000 from Malta Shrine Club

$11,000 from Western Montana Shrine Club



With more than one-million dollars raised in the past 11 years for the Shriner's Hospital for Children, the game lives on - next year in Butte.

WATCH THE ENTIRE GAME: