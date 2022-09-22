MSDB students are raising money to help with volunteer projects

GREAT FALLS — Students and staff at the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind in Great Falls are raising money to help with several volunteer projects.

The four projects are: pet shelter care/adoption packs, an area-schools carnival, backpacks for the homeless, and 'thank you' packs for first responders.

Erin Barr, a teacher at MSDD, says on the donation page:

This project is for Four Community Service Experiences that will provide all of our students with the opportunity to create a carnival for students in our local community from different schools; a chance to work with local and state pet rescues to provide much needed supplies from their wish lists with students putting together pet care/adoption packs to deliver to the rescues; and allow students to put together care packs for the homeless and wellness packs kits for first responders.

Donations are currently being doubled by the Allstate Foundation, so a $10 donation automatically becomes a $20 donation. Click here if you would like to donate .



