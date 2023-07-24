MTN News donates to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

On Monday, July 24, 2023, MTN News presented a check for $2,500 to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund.

The donation was due to the effort of long-time KRTV production assistant/camera operator Ashley, who has been volunteering at the center for the past 10 years.

Through the Scripps Howard Foundation, Ashley was able to get two grants for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to buy new snowshoes for the community to use.