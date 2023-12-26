'Operation Santa' spreads cheer in Great Falls neighborhood

GREAT FALLS — The fifth annual Operation Santa brought out hundreds of volunteers to the Northwest Great Falls area to give out free Christmas gifts to anyone and everyone.

“This is one of the best ways to spend Christmas morning,” said Laura Vukasin, the organizer of Operation Santa. “We wish everybody would come join us.”

Every Christmas day, the group picks a different school district and walks up and down the streets of the neighborhood.

Two truck trailers filled with gifts for boys and girls of all ages, as well as chocolates and candy for adults, drove through the West Elementary School district.

If no one was home, they still got a candy cane on their fence or mailbox.

Volunteers would approach each house and ask what the ages of the kids inside were. They would then run back to the trailers and grab an age-appropriate gift for them.

“We all just take off and go walk neighborhoods and pass out gifts,” Vukasin said, “And hopefully make everybody's Christmas a little brighter.”

Operation Santa continues to grow every year, thanks to the people and businesses who donate time and money to the cause.

“We have amazing donations that come in from businesses and individuals throughout Great Falls,” Vukasin said, “We went out and asked for help with it and told people what we were doing and we have an enormous amount of people that help us out every single year. It gets bigger every year.”

About 45 blocks were covered this year, and everyone involved was dedicated to making the kids’ Christmases the best they could be.

