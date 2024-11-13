GREAT FALLS — Opportunities Inc. - Head Start is beginning their annual Angel Program with Great Falls families. “We try to give Christmas gifts to all of our children whose parents wish to participate,” said Carrie Galvez, the Family Services Coordinator with Head Start.

Opportunities Inc. Head Start prepares for 'Angel Program'

Many Head Start community members face unknowns during the holiday season, and this program helps make sure their families have a magical Christmas.

“We’re hoping that we can do it for them with the help of the public in adopting some children from our program,” Galvez said.

There are 300 children in the program, and the goal is to have donors for every child. But her favorite part?



“It’s seeing the burden wipe away from the families that are facing these insecurities this holiday season,” She said.

Everyone and anyone is invited to participate. Head Start is looking for three gifts costing no more than $50 dollars in total.

“The biggest thing that somebody can do if they cannot physically help and partake in the program is to tell somebody else,” Galvez said. “Tell their civic group that there connected with, church group that they’re connected with, so I can find donors for all of our children this holiday season.”

Head Start invites anyone interested in learning more to stop by at 620 First Avenue South, or call 406.315.1348.