Polar Plunge 2022: photos and video

One of the highlights of the annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls is the Polar Plunge - brave people jumping into a pool of frigid water!

It's for a good cause - raising money from pledges to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run on behalf of Special Olympics Montana. As of "plunge time," the event had raised more than $18,000 from 179 donors.

Here are photos from the icy event:

PHOTOS: Polar Plunge in Great Falls 2022

And here is Team KRTV taking the plunge!