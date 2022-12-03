Watch Now
Polar Plunge 2022: photos and video

Cade Menter takes 'The Polar Plunge;
Polar Plunge 2022
Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 12:11:53-05

One of the highlights of the annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls is the Polar Plunge - brave people jumping into a pool of frigid water!

It's for a good cause - raising money from pledges to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run on behalf of Special Olympics Montana. As of "plunge time," the event had raised more than $18,000 from 179 donors.

Here are photos from the icy event:

PHOTOS: Polar Plunge in Great Falls 2022

And here is Team KRTV taking the plunge!

Team KRTV takes the 'Polar Plunge!'

