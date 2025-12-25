Positively 2025: A look back at some meaningful stories

MTN News takes a look back at some of the stories that impacted the reporters who covered them:

‘Right Place, Right Time’: Bozeman man stops out-of-control car, saves driver

Montana State graduate Markus Klewin witnessed what looked like someone doing donuts, but turned out to be a life-threatening medical emergency

Montana Tech students pie professors to help sick student

Professors and students here at Montana Tech are raising money for a student going through a very serious medical issue by having a little fun by taking a pie in the face.

Puppy lost during pile-up on Homestake Pass found safe, returned to owner

As a semi began to slide in front of Dennis and Shyleigh, another motorist lost control and smashed into their car from behind. Dennis says the puppy bolted up the interstate after escaping his car and was lost in the chaos.

Hope Huddle: An all-inclusive football camp designed for kids with special needs

'Hope Huddle' mini football camp in Billings

'Reservation to runway': Montana designer Bethany Yellowtail teams up with Carhartt

Fashion designer Bethany Yellowtail, born in Wyola and raised on the Crow Reservation, is taking her bold Native-inspired style to a national stage through a collaboration with one of America’s most iconic workwear brands.

Unearthing dinosaur fossils near Lewistown

A rancher near Lewistown made a surprising discovery that could help scientists learn more about a mysterious time in dinosaur history. In 2017, Kevin Conners discovered part of a dinosaur tailbone on his property, and contacted the Museum of the Rockies to excavate and donate the bones.

Great Divide ski patroller nominated as Patroller of the Year

“I also have a need to help people,” Strauss said. “I love skiing so much, I want everybody to enjoy it as much as they possibly can, because sometimes they need some help, and I'm happy to do that.”

Incarcerated parents give the gift of recorded reading for the holidays

Behind the fences and walls at Riverside Women's Correctional Facility in Boulder, the holiday spirit looks a little different. Incarcerated women are opening books instead of presents and reading them aloud so their children can hear their voices at Christmas.