Positively Montana (April 27, 2025)

We're celebrating Community, Creativity, and Conservation across Montana in this week's edition of Positively Montana.

At the heart of Helena, the Helena Indian Alliance continues its mission to serve the mental, physical, spiritual, and social welfare of Native American people.

While primary care and behavioral health services remain essential, the Alliance is also investing in the future — with youth development programs and robust community outreach initiatives that empower and connect.

Two of the most recognizable figures in environmental advocacy — Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl — were recently celebrated in Centerville, as part of a national campaign that blends conservation with creativity. At the center of the event: the Woodsy Owl Award, which honors young artists for their work in the Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Poster Contest. Sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service and National Garden Clubs, the program recently recognized a Montana student for their inspiring contribution to the cause.

The Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival brought hundreds to the fairgrounds for hands-on exhibits, eco-friendly vendors, and sustainable solutions. A team of bright Montana State University engineering students showing off their solar-powered car — a project combining passion, design, and renewable energy in motion.

In Missoula, history meets artistry inside St. Francis Xavier Parish — one of the city's most iconic landmarks. With towering ceilings, detailed frescoes, and a century-old pipe organ, the church offers a rare and breathtaking view into Montana's past. We were invited behind the scenes — from climbing the bell tower to hearing the organ fill the sanctuary — and it's a moment frozen in time.

