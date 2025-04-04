On this week's edition of Positively Montana, MTN takes you across the state to spotlight heartwarming stories of resilience, hope, and community spirit. From a magical Disney trip to the story of a mother baking up a future for her son's therapy—plus a local flight school soaring to new heights, and a powerful ceremony honoring Montana's Vietnam veterans.

Positively Montana (April 6, 2025)

In Great Falls, when a local business was hit by graffiti, one stranger didn't just look the other way—she stepped up to clean and repair the damage, showing how small acts can make a big impact. Up on the Blackfeet Nation, the Firekeeper Alliance is tackling Montana's mental health crisis head-on, blending tradition and healing to prevent suicide in Indigenous communities.

In Havre, ranchers are taking business into their own hands. The Montana Premium Processing Co-op just expanded, giving local livestock producers new tools to thrive. And in Box Elder—undefeated is the name of the game. The high school boys' basketball team just wrapped up their second straight perfect season, clinching the Class C State Championship and a jaw-dropping 52–0 record.

Don't miss this episode packed with stories that uplift, honor, and celebrate the good happening all around us.

