Each week on Positively Montana we're highlighting uplifting stories of people and communities making a positive impact across the state. Heartwarming stories that feature community initiatives, youth achievements, and random acts of kindness.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S EDITION:

Positively Montana (May 11, 2025)

Get Ready for the Cereal Box Take Down Challenge! The excitement is back in Bozeman as Ridge View Elementary gears up for its fourth annual Cereal Box Take Down challenge! What started as a simple idea from fourth grader has transformed into a beloved school phenomenon.

Step Back in Time at Keep It Alive Antiques!

In a world dominated by streaming and on-demand content, one Billings business is inviting you to relive the nostalgia of the classic video rental era! Keep It Alive Antiques and Collectibles, owned by Sean Osborne, has unveiled a stunning retro-themed room that brings back the iconic colors and charm of Blockbuster. Step into a world where the joy of browsing through aisles of videos reignites your love for movie nights.

Celebrating the Future of Anthrozoology at Carroll College! A milestone for some of Carroll College's brightest, as graduates of the Anthrozoology Program took center stage to celebrate their achievements. Among them was Maggie Young, a dedicated senior who explains the bond between humans and their best friends.

Watch these stories and so much more in this weeks edition of Positively Montana.

