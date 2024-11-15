Positively Montana (November 17, 2024)

Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition!

This week, we'll introduce you to three young girls who saw a need in their community and are on a mission to make a difference.

There's also a new shop in Billings that's helping new parents and a family tracking Santa ahead of the holidays.

You’ll meet a woman helping veterans get the recognition they deserve.

A story that will pull at your heartstrings - a young girl trying to integrate into Montana culture is diagnosed with a rare disease, and now her family is looking for help.

