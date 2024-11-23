Positively Montana (November 24, 2024)

Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition!

This week, we'll introduce you to a woman opening her second sober living home to help others trying to kick their addictions. We'll also meet a man crafting one of our oldest alcoholic beverages from honey and water. For those who are unfamiliar with The Butte Elks Club, its members are focused on community service, social events, and charity. They recently celebrated their building's 100th anniversary with a new look. And just before the busy holiday season, a postal worker with 40 years under her belt hangs up her keys.

