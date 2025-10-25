Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Positively Montana (October 26, 2025)

Posted

In this week's edition of Positively Montana, we're celebrating all the good the Treasure State has to offer.

From people coming together to make rodeo dreams come true for youth, to inmates working to educate teens about the consequences of bad choices — Montana's spirit of giving shines bright.

We'll also meet a veteran who was gifted the hunt of a lifetime and chose to pay that special moment forward by helping others in his community.

Join us as we share the stories of Montanans going above and beyond in this week's edition of Positively Montana.

Watch the video below:

Positively Montana (October 26, 2025)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App