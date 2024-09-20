Watch Now
Positively Montana (September 22, 2024)

Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition, which features:
An Indigenous woman who is changing lives by launching careers in the fashion industry
A Bozeman man hoping to bring new life a century-old tree.
In Dillon, a non-profit is using art to shed light on domestic violence.
A woman who is using her skills on a loom to show how we're all more connected that you might think.

