Positively Montana (September 29, 2024)

Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition, which features:



A family raising awareness for a genetic disease through a cattle auction

A young man’s efforts to help others by hosting an annual pumpkin patch event.

A donation gives wounded veterans another chance at hunting.

Two more names added to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for exemplary education