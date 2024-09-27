Watch Now
Positively Montana (September 29, 2024)

Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition, which features:

  • A family raising awareness for a genetic disease through a cattle auction
  • A young man’s efforts to help others by hosting an annual pumpkin patch event.
  • A donation gives wounded veterans another chance at hunting.
  • Two more names added to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for exemplary education

