Positively Montana (September 29, 2024)

Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition, which features:
- A family raising awareness for a genetic disease through a cattle auction
- A young man’s efforts to help others by hosting an annual pumpkin patch event.
- A donation gives wounded veterans another chance at hunting.
- Two more names added to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for exemplary education
- Fire hits Big Sky resort
- Cut Bank woman missing since June
- What's the deal with 'Galaxy Gas?'
- Meet Montana's 'Teacher Of The Year'