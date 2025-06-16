Positively Montana: Shriners Children's Hospital special edition

Watch Now
The Montana East-West Shrine Game is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, in Great Falls.

MTN Sports will broadcast the 78th edition of the Treasure State's premier all-star classic in an effort to raise money and awareness for the orthopedic and burn care provided by the Shriners Children's Hospital in Spokane, Wash., which comes at no cost to the patient.

Thousands of Montana children have been treated at Shriners over its century of existence, and just in the past five years, the hospital has made it even easier for children and their families to receive that care by incorporating outreach clinics at Montana facilities in Missoula and Kalispell.

Watch this special edition of "Positively Montana" to learn about the clinics, the staff that makes them possible and the patients receiving the life-altering care.

