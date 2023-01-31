Record number of students receive recognition at Great Falls High School

GREAT FALLS — Each semester, staff and faculty at Great Falls High School recognize students who have gone above and beyond by making a positive impact both in and outside the classroom.

The event is known as "Student Recognition Awards." This year, a record of 192 students were honored for their dedication and achievements.

GFHS principal Geoff Habel explained the reasons as to why they host this event each semester.

"We want to recognize many of the little things that the kids do that sometimes go unnoticed," he said. "It is just so nice to know that there are many kids out there that every day, do the little things that make a big difference in people’s lives and in the lives of the community of the school. These kids work hard every day, and many times, it goes unnoticed. We want to make sure we highlight them and all the things they do for us, as a community, as a school community and the greater Great Falls community."

MTN News Geoff Habel, principal of Great Falls High School

Staff at Great Falls High School said the event has been hosted for over three decades. What makes this one so special to them is the number of students who were acknowledged for their dedication, coupled with the support from parents and staff.

“It was a great turnout, to be able to recognize our students and have their families join us," said GFHS Associate Principals' Secretary, Brenda Dockter. "These are great kids doing great things. Great role models, and I think that for every good thing a student does, the next student does it even better, so we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing.”

She added, "they (students) are doing things like helping a student in need, helping with the food pantry, getting better grades, working really hard with some personal obstacles. Things that they truly need to be recognized for. Great kids doing great things.

MTN News

GFHS sophomore Ava Fowell said she felt honored to be recognized.

"I think it’s really exciting knowing that you’re someone who can have a role in this school being involved, having a good attitude and being a good leader in the classroom," she said.

GFHS sophomore Jackson Jonas credited his peers for his success.

Jonas said, "I'd like to thank faculty, teachers, and a handful of students for guiding me throughout my years in school. It truly means a lot to me.”

During Habel's speech, he said this sort of celebration is one that not only acknowledges students for their individual success. It's one that makes the world a better place."



