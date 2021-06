When there's abuse or neglect or a parent goes to jail, a child can get taken from their family and put in foster care - you can imagine the emotional trauma this can cause.

MTN News presents a two-part report on Royal Family KIDS Camps in Montana that work hard to help a kid forget the rotten parts of their life, have a happy time, and hope it plays a part in their future.

In Part One, take a tour with MTN’s Donna Kelley as Amy and Joseph Rowan were setting up for their seventh year of camp.