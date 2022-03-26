Scouts gear up to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, April 2, 2022, for the Boy Scouts annual food drive, you can help the Great Falls Community Food Bank – and you don't even have to leave your house.

Any non-perishable items that anyone wants to donate just needs to be placed out on the porch by 8 a.m. and the Boy Scouts will be around to collect.

“We’re extremely grateful for the scouts for doing this. You know, I think they’re going to probably raise around fifteen thousand pounds of food, is what we’re hoping for this year. We couldn’t be happier about it” said Shaun Tatarka, the food bank director.

While the Scouts were unable to do the food drive back in 2020 due to the pandemic, they were able to come back out last year and resume the drive with a bang. Now they are looking forward to raising their goal and collecting more donations this year.

Boy Scouts district director Levi Knight explained just how much work the Scouts have put into the drives over the year: “We’ve collected over 530,000 pounds of food in the past 27 years, we’re excited to do more now.”

Great Falls Community Food Bank

Even though Scout numbers might be lower than other years, that won’t stop the members from doing their best to gather donations from as many neighbors as they can.

Knight explained, “We’re dealing with a little bit smaller numbers than we have in the past and so our areas where we’re collecting might be a little limited, so we might not be able to hit every neighborhood.”

Tatarka said, “If they miss your area, you can just call us, if it’s over 40 pounds, we’ll just come and get it. If not, you can just bring it to the food bank or you can bring it to the Scouting office for the next few weeks.”

The Great Falls Community Food Bank accepts non-perishable donations of all kinds, and right now canned fruits and vegetables are in high demand.

If you have any questions, you can call the Great Falls Community Food Bank at 406-452-9029. Donation barrels will also be located at 820 17th Avenue South, or you can drop off any donation at the food bank located at 1620 12th Avenue North.



